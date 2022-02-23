LG Full HD DLP CineBeam Portable Projector | $567 | Best Buy

Pick up this lightweight, small 1080P portable wireless LG CineBeam DLP projector for $83 off its usual price at Best Buy right now, and enjoy the freedom of using a projector without all the associated hassle. Anyone who has become some sort of fancy person since the pandemic started and bought a projector knows that dealing with the cable situation is a pain. Ours sits in a bag with all of the cables, ready to go at a moment’s notice, and there is just so much crap in it. The idea of a projector that I literally don’t have to connect anything physical to makes my eyes roll back and my toes curl, to go way overboard.

This projector can connect to a Bluetooth speaker for audio, while Android and Windows users can connect wirelessly to the projector for movie-watching. Of course, wired options exist as well, as this projector supports HDMI with two ports, ARC via one of those, and USB Type C. It also has a USB 2.0 port for keyboard and mouse or even gamepad control, and an ethernet port. Audio out is handled through a standard 3.5mm jack, and the CineBeam even has a TV tuner, making it a great option for outdoor game day parties.