Samsung 27" Odyssey G32A Gaming Monitor | $200 | Samsung



It would be best if you had that professional gaming monitor or upgrade you have been pushing off for all this time. Now is the time to grab one up, for today only as Samsung’s deal of the day. The 27" Odyssey G32A premium gaming monitor is on sale for only $200. With 1ms response time, screen pixels change color with a near-instant response. This means your real-life reaction time displays instantaneously on screen. The AMD FreeSync premium gives you smooth gameplay with adaptive technology that reduces screen tearing, stutter, and input latency. Adjust your monitor at every possible angle to keep you pulverizing your enemies. Save $80 today only, you wont regret it.