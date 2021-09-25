Samsung 28" UE570 UHD Monitor | $220 | Samsung

Tube T.V.’s are very fun to break and also great for your retro gaming needs. In modern times, with all the HD shows, movies, and gaming, we need the best viewing options possible. Samsung puts out some powerful monitors. With the UE570 you are able to enjoy smooth images during fast-moving scenes. Due to the AMD Freesync with 1ms response. It dramatically reduces image tearing and stutter during your gaming sessions. Nothing is worse than being killed by a ghost. The multitasking option is quite convenient when you are working on long reports or spreadsheets. I like to call it “relaxing while working”. A little Picture-in-Picture action to make that tedious work more bearable. This monitor will present you with over 1 billion different colors. You can also connect multiple Ultra HD devices. There are two HDMI ports and one display port. An upgraded HDMI (v2.0) that supports UHD resolutions at a 60Hz refresh rate. 4k content has never run so smoothly. Save $80 today while also enjoying the Eye Saver Mode on this monitor.

