KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper | $47 | Amazon



When you have a kitchen that is light on the storage capacity, you have to think about the best small appliance; KitchenAid’s 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is one of them . This compact cutie is colorful and lightweight to easily move around a tight countertop. It’s easy to use with two speeds and a pulse setting. This means you can quickly and evenly chop, mix and puree. So whether you’re making a creamy dip, flavorful dressing, or even doing meal prep, it’s simple. Made of durable stainless steel and plastic, so it’s sure to carry you through many recipes.