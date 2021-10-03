Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum | $252 | Amazon

When w e walk into the house after a long day of work, the last thing we want to deal with is a huge mess from our favorite pal. All we want to do is love them not be mad at them. With the Bissel Crosswave Pet Pro, that clean-up will be quick and easy so you can get back to loving your pet. The vacuum is safe to use on virtually any type of floor. The Crosswave includes a tangle-free brush roll, a pet hair strainer, and a multi-surface pet formula with Fabreeze to freshen up the area after remo ving the nasties. The t wo-tank technology keeps the clean water/formula separate from the dirty water and dry debris. This vacuum will also separate the large debris from the dirty water so you will not have to call the plumber to unclog your sink. Save $77 today and never be mad at your pet for a mess again.

