Logo
Untitled

Save $70 on These Unique Shokz Bone Conduction Headphones and Level Up Your Listening

ByBrittany Vincent
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Tired of spending money on traditional headphones, only to have to keep dealing with the way they cut into your head? The Shokz OpenRun Pro-Bone Conduction Headphones are made for anyone who wants to listen to music, podcasts, or calls while still hearing what is going on around them. And they're on sale right now at Amazon, which should be music to your ears.

Suggested Reading

Save Up to $70 Off reMarkable Paper Tablets for the New Year
Track Who Darkens Your Doorstep with Nearly $50 Off the Google Nest Doorbell
The LEGO Botanicals Tiny Wildflower Bouquet Is a Sweet, Low Effort Gift or Treat for You and Your Loved Ones

Shokz OpenRun Pro-Bone Conduction Headphones | $110 | Amazon

Related Content

Save $300 on Lifetime Access to Jillian Michaels' Fitness App
Move Up to This Fast, Customizable Win/Mac Wireless Keyboard Now

Instead of sitting inside your ears, the Shokz OpenRun Pro-Bone Conduction Headphones rest on your cheekbones and send sound through bone conduction, so your ears stay open to traffic, conversations, and everyday noises. If you run, walk, bike, or just do not like the feeling of earbuds, these give you a comfortable, open ear way to listen.

Because the headphones sit in front of your ears instead of inside them, comfort is one of the biggest perks. The lightweight wraparound design rests gently around the back of your head and stays put without squeezing. There are no tips pressing into your ear canals, so they are easy to wear for long runs, gym sessions, or full workdays. If you have ever pulled your earbuds out halfway through a jog because your ears hurt, this style feels like a huge upgrade.

If you're ready to try something a little different, be sure you grab this discount and get to listening. You'll love the way your music sounds through these unique headphones that perform unlike anything else out there.

Buy at Amazon


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!