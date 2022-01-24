BalanceFrom GoYoga Mat With Carrying Strap | $17 | Amazon



Many of us vowed to make regular exercise a part of our resolutions this year. Likely the same amount decided that 2022 was finally the year to get smart about money. So why not do both? The classic black BalanceFrom GoYoga Mat with Carrying Strap is down to $17 at Amazon right now, which means you’ll be saving 66% on a home gym essential. Also, since it’s on sale, you won’t feel as bad if you leave it in the corner, never to be unrolled. But if you do decide to use it (your body will thank you) (and have I plugged Yoga with Adriene enough in the few months I’ve worked here?), know that it’s an extra-thick, anti-tear, high-density mat that’s supportive and designed to last. Go ahead, kick off your week with a decision you can quite literally feel good about. There’s still time left in January to count it as following through.