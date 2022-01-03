Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB SSD With Heatsink | $210 | Amazon



Well, I finally managed to score myself a PS5—and from an actual retailer no less! No spending extra money for this guy. now to take that extra money and expand the storage so I can fit more than a small handful of games on the system. The Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB SSD is only $210 right now and will add a full TB of storage. That’s like one Call of Duty game! Cool! It’s also got a built-in heatsink which means it’s an easy drop-in expansion for the PS5. No additional parts are nee ded.