Govee Triangle Light Panels (10-pack) | $140 | Amazon



It wouldn’t be a PC gamer setup without a bunch of RGB lights around your monitor. I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them. Luckily you can find some pretty decent deals on such RGB lights. Take these triangle ones from Govee for instance. Right now if you clip the coupon on Amazon, you can save $60 on a 10-pack. Make a cool little design for yourself and create stunning effects in your home. Not feeling super creative? The app has dozens of recommended patterns to get you started. The lights can animate different colors or even synchronize to music.