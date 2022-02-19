Giant 4 In A Row Game | $190 | Amazon

Spring is right around the corner and you need something to spice up those warm-weather BBQs. A good ol’ extremely competitive adult game of “4-in-a row” does the trick. The Giantville 4 in a row connect game is the perfect way to display your connecting skills to everyone at the party. This monstrosity is waterproof so no worry about battling in the rain. It’s also a great way to introduce problem-solving to kids and teach them about a strategy that applies to everyday life in a big way. The rings can also double as frisbees (not advised). This is to be used indoors as well if you want some gigantic living room fun. It’s time to save $60 and show the whole block how good your thinking skills are.