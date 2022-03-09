Alienware 15.6” Gaming Laptop | $2,000 | Amazon

Real gamers know that Cyberpunk 2077 is a video game, and that you need some type of computer or other device to play it, and the Alienware x15 R1 is just such a device, and for $550 off its normal price ! This 15.6" laptop features a full HD screen with 360Hz refresh rate, and it’s powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and an 8GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. It comes equipped with a 1TB NVMe SSD so storage is nothing you’ll ever really have to think about, while on the back, IO selection includes a USB 3.1 type A port, two USB-C ports (one of which supports Thunderbolt 4), a Micro SD slot, and an HDMI 2.1 port. RGB detailing surrounds the ports and lights up the 1.5mm-travel keyboard, making it a very typically Alienware laptop. Finally, it has wireless-interference-busting Wi-Fi 6 for better, smoother gaming on the go. This looks like the cheapest we’ve seen this laptop go for, so grab it before it’s gone, if only for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.