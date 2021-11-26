Charter Club 3-Pc Sheet Sets | $20+ | Macy’s | Use Code BLKFRI

There’s no shame in wanting new things. If you still prefer to bet at home more, make it as cute and cozy as possible. Give your sleep space a little makeover and ensure your slumber is comfy as can be. All the sizes for Charter Club are currently 60 % in this 3 piece sheet set deal. Just add the code BLKFRI to get all the savings you can at checkout.

New sheets are an easy way to refresh your bedroom and even class it up a bit. We may not be traveling to hotels with big beautiful beds and astronomical thread counts, but that doesn’t mean we can’t recreate that at home. This Charter Club set is made of 100% Egyptian hygro cotton, and that count is 400. The chic stripes on this Sleep Cool collection come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcase. These are easy to wash in the machine, and fabric softer is unnecessary as they are lush and plush. There are seven color options in various sizes for your mattress needs. If you think you want these, I’d purchase them quickly. At this price, they will likely sell out.

Soft touch of Egyptian Hygro cotton as well as moisture wicking and antimicrobial properties. Buy for $20+ at Macy's Use the promo code BLKFRI

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in December 2020 and updated new information on 11/26/2020.