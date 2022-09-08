Razer Orochi V2 Gaming Mouse | $35 | Amazon



Hey buds, i t’s time to get a real gaming mouse. Allow me to introduce you to the Razer Orochi V2. The mouse can be set to two different modes to help maximize how much battery life you can get out of it. It can last nearly 1,000 hours when using Bluetooth to connect. You’ll get nearly 500 using exclusively Razer HyperSpeed wireless. Switch between the two whether you’re just doing some everyday work or web browsing then switch over to HyperSpeed during your after-hours gaming for incredible low-latency performance. It’s a full 50% off right now at Amazon.