Doing some last-minute Christmas shopping? We've got some great ideas you can snap up right now, especially if you want to rack up some deals on electronics. B&H Photo has a strong lineup of holiday tech deals live right now, covering everything from storage and streaming to gaming monitors, action cameras, and much more.

Whether you're looking for something specific or just want to shop some great deals, we've got you covered with some awesome picks.

Need some extra space? This portable SSD gives you a boost when it comes to storage for an affordable price. You might need more room for photos, videos, games, or other files on your computer. And this SSD ensure you have tons of space to store it.

This streaming stick keeps things simple with fast navigation, strong Wi-Fi performance, and access to every major platform. It's perfect for bedroom TVs, guest rooms, travel, or gifting to anyone who needs a smooth streaming setup without committing to a full box or smart TV upgrade.

This action cam has new stabilization improvements, better dynamic range, and stronger low light performance. The camera handles travel, sports, family events, and everyday outings without blinking. It’s rugged enough to take anywhere while still delivering clean footage that’s ready to edit straight from the app.

This massive dual-QHD display with HDR is a great monitor, especially with its a240 Hz refresh rate. This screen replaces the need for two monitors and creates a deeply immersive workspace for gaming, editing, productivity, or multitasking. Plus, its pronounced curve makes you feel more immersed in your games and movies.

These headphones are often called some of the best available. The sound is rich and detailed, the noise canceling is excellent on flights or in busy homes, and the fit stays comfortable for long sessions.