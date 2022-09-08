Samsung 120" The Premiere 4K UHD Smart Laser Projector | $ 2998 | Amazon

If you want to bring home the literal big-screen movie theater experience, then there’s really no other way than with a projector. TVs can only get so big (good luck finding anything over 85"). Samsung’s The Premiere is a 4K smart laser projector that stretches to 120". No need to worry about lighting either since is uses 2200 lumen of brightness. This means you’ll be able to enjoy perfectly lit s hows, movies, and games at any hour of the day. The sound quality is exceptional thanks to the 2.2ch audio built-in. Amazon has the projector for $500 off.