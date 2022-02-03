Oculus Quest 2 256GB (Renewed) | $349 | Amazon

Meta is really trying to make the metaverse happen. I’m not so certain how enthusiastic folks are going to be to join VR work meetings when right now they’re already wishing their Zoom meetings were just an email. In any case, VR is still a really cool thing to have for the games. Super Hot VR is the type of game I dreamed about never being possible as a kid. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is a fun party game that will keep you and your friends shouting and laughing. And of course, there is the hit VR rhythm game, Beat Saber. Lately, I’ve actually been signing in to play Walkabout Mini Golf VR with an out-of-state friend. It’s been a fun way to feel like we’re hanging out without leaving our homes. If you want in on the fun of VR, you can save $50 right now on an Amazon renewed Oculus Quest 2 with 256GB. It has been certified by Amazon to look and work like new and it comes in its Oculus packaging with all its original accessories.

