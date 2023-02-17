It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Pets

Save 50% on an Anti-Barking Dog Training Device

Deter your four-legged friend from barking with this automatic dog whistle.

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Save 50% on an Anti-Barking Dog Training Device
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

If you have an overly excited, overaggressive dog, this training tool could be a big help. It’s designed to emit ultrasonic sounds that aren’t perceptible to the human ear. It has two buttons for two different sounds. The orange button emits higher-intensity waves in deterrent mode with flashing waves that can drive away a fierce dog. The black button is for training mode which emits a lower-intensity sound that can aid in dog training to correct undesirable behaviors like stopping dog barking.

Watch
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

Dog Barking Control Device | $30 | Amazon

This anti-barking device is a number one best-seller on Amazon and right now it’s available for 50% off.

Advertisement
LifestylePets