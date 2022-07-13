Fire HD 10 T ablet (32 GB) | $75 | Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet (64 GB) | $9 5 | Amazon

Prime Day continues and as expected, many of the savings to be found are associated with Amazon’s own product lines. For instance, you can save 50% on the 32GB and 64GB versions of the Fire HD 10 Tablet. That’s just $75 and $95, respectively. These do get discounted pretty often, but it’s worth mentioning this is still the lowest they’ve been in months. The displays are 10.1" across and are 10% brighter than the previous generation’s displays. They each have a long-lasting 12-hour battery life so you can enjoy extended periods of Netflix, Hulu, and more.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Fire HD 10 Tablet (32 GB) for $75 at Amazon