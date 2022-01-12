FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) | $14 | Amazon

A lot of people picked up baking during lockdown as a way to keep themselves stimulated and also make use of all this new time productively. If you’re one of these folks, maybe i t’s time to expand your kitchenware to support your new hobby with five new stainless steel mixing bowls for $5 off. All in various sizes and t hey also each come with plastic lids— making them all double as Tupperware. Though if you’re a degenerate like me, you’ll be happy to know that stainless steel bowls are excellent for microwave popcorn.