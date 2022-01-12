FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) | $14 | Amazon
A lot of people picked up baking during lockdown as a way to keep themselves stimulated and also make use of all this new time productively. If you’re one of these folks, maybe it’s time to expand your kitchenware to support your new hobby with five new stainless steel mixing bowls for $5 off. All in various sizes and they also each come with plastic lids—making them all double as Tupperware. Though if you’re a degenerate like me, you’ll be happy to know that stainless steel bowls are excellent for microwave popcorn.