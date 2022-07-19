Vivitar VTI Phoenix Foldable Drone | $125 | StackSocial



Get a bird’s eye view of all your favorite places to go with a Vivitar VTI Phoenix f oldable d rone. It comes with two batteries adding up to a flight time of 32 minutes an d a 1152p video camera with a 180­­° articulated view. Take-offs and landings are automatic with just a single button press. It’s also got a follow-me function compatible with the supported smartphone app. You can currently get the Vivitar VTI Phoenix foldable drone for 49% off its standard price on StackSocial.