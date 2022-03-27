GearLight Ring Light 10" Selfie Tripod Stand | $40 | Amazon



You’re sitting in your room trying to angle the phone to get the best lighting, and every photo you take looks bleh. You need the GearLight Ring Light to spice up those pictures and make you into a star. This ring provides you with 10 inches of bright light that lets your beauty shine through photos. The tripod is 17 inches in height and expands all the way to 60 inches to capture the best angles. The two phone mounts allow you to capture photos from the middle of the light or underneath it. With 3 different lighting modes and 10 different brightness settings, every picture is snapped to perfection. Get your professional studio light now and save $30.

Advertisement