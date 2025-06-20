Logo
Untitled

Save 41% and Get a Year of Super Duolingo for Just $35

Get over 100 ad-free language courses, legendary levels, and other features you can't find on the free app version.

ByMike Fazioli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

A 1-year subscription to Super Duolingo is just $35 right now at StackSocial.

Duolingo's free app is the world's most popular language-learning method, with over 100 million active users worldwide using the fun game-like lessons in dozens of languages to expand their knowledge. But there is a Duolingo version with even more languages, more lessons, and more features to spark your mastery of foreign tongues — and best of all, it's totally ad-free. Super Duolingo (formerly Duolingo Plus) is a subscriber-based version with advanced game features that get you learning faster and more effectively, and right now at StackSocial a full year of Super Duolingo is just $35 — a savings of 41%.

Suggested Reading

Go On The Field This Super Bowl With 31% Off a 65" Vizio Smart TV
Charge All Your Devices With This Compact Anker Charging Station, Down to Just $50
Committing to Dry January? TribeTokes CBD Products Make for a Fine Alternate at 15% off

Super Duolingo 1-year subscription | $35 | StackSocial

Related Content

Hook Yourself Up for the Big Game With TVs, Speakers, and Streaming Sticks on Sale at B&H Photo
Get Ready for the Big Game with Target's Super Bowl Prep Deals

Super Duolingo comes with unlimited hearts to keep your lessons consistent, and provides individually tailored reviews and feedback of your work to help you address the areas you need it most. You get to repeat Legendary levels as many times as you want, and take your lessons offline so you're still able to use Super Duolingo while you're traveling, in the air, or somewhere without an internet connection. The ad-free format alone is probably worth the $35 price for a year's subscription, but there are also over 100 foreign languages available — far more than in the free version. Head to StackSocial now and save 41% on Super Duolingo before the deal expires.

See it now at StackSocial


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!