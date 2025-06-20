Save 41% and Get a Year of Super Duolingo for Just $35

Duolingo's free app is the world's most popular language-learning method, with over 100 million active users worldwide using the fun game-like lessons in dozens of languages to expand their knowledge. But there is a Duolingo version with even more languages, more lessons, and more features to spark your mastery of foreign tongues — and best of all, it's totally ad-free. Super Duolingo (formerly Duolingo Plus) is a subscriber-based version with advanced game features that get you learning faster and more effectively, and right now at StackSocial a full year of Super Duolingo is just $35 — a savings of 41%.

Super Duolingo comes with unlimited hearts to keep your lessons consistent, and provides individually tailored reviews and feedback of your work to help you address the areas you need it most. You get to repeat Legendary levels as many times as you want, and take your lessons offline so you're still able to use Super Duolingo while you're traveling, in the air, or somewhere without an internet connection. The ad-free format alone is probably worth the $35 price for a year's subscription, but there are also over 100 foreign languages available — far more than in the free version. Head to StackSocial now and save 41% on Super Duolingo before the deal expires.