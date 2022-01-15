Cincom Eye Massager | $53 | Amazon



The eyes never lie! When you are tired, stressed, and have been staring at screens all day, your eyes really take the brunt of it. The Cincom eye massager will tighten up those bags and relax those eyes. The infrared heating goes deep into the subcutaneous tissue to strengthen tissue metabolism. It promotes microcirculation around the eyes and helps with dry eyes and dark circles. The precise acupoint massage from this headset provides relief from eye edema and fatigue. They also connect through Bluetooth to jam out to your favorite songs or sounds while treating yourself. Extremely portable, you can fold it in half, and it has one button that controls all the modes (pressure, vibration, heating, music). Give your eyes the relief they need today.