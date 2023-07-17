Save 40% on a Spacious Instant Pot Slow Cooker for Your Kitchen

Set and forget is the name of the game. This 6-quart slow cooker can cook up to six servings of food. Just throw in all the ingredients and set it to high and you’ll have a hot meal ready for you by the evening. One pot to cook also means just one pot to clean. It uses a removable enameled cast-iron cooking pot which is also both oven and stovetop safe for more added flexibility. It even comes with a free app that includes 50 recipes to get you started on your slow-cooking journey.



Instant Pot 6-Quart Electric Round Dutch Oven | $139 | Amazon

Upgrade your kitchen with your very own Instant Pot for 40% off. That brings it down to just $139.