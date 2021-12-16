Crescent 180-Piece Tool Set | $91 | Amazon

If you’re as familiar as I am with the sound of someone opening a socket set and sighing, it may be time to buy that special someone this 180-piece tool set, which comes with 82 six-point sockets, both 1/4" and 3/8", 4 screwdrivers, 46 various bits, two ratchets, and more for $91—that’s $39 off its usual price of $130. This is probably the best deal you can get on a kit with this many Crescent tools in it, so act fast if you need to re-up on all those little things you just keep losing!