Save 37% on an Ultra-Fast Gaming PC

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

If you’re in the market for a gaming PC with some real bells and whistles, this selection from Periphio may be the perfect match. The PC is rocking 500GB of SSD storage, a 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive, HD graphics, and 16GB of RAM for all your gaming, streaming, and multi-tasking needs.



Periphio Chimera Gaming PC Hexa-core i5 | $1,300 | StackSocial

Intel processors and Nvidia’s latest architecture ensure that this PC provides a top-tier gaming experience. Drop into Fortnite, throw the game-winning touchdown in Madden, or take a lap in Forza Horizon 5. The Periphio Chimera Hexa-core i5 gives you everything you need to level up your game.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1300 on StackSocial