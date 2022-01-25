SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher | $25 | Amazon

Possibly one of my favorite dumb little smart home devices, the SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Presser is 37% off on Amazon right now. For $25, you can slap this little box on anything that has a button and use your phone to operate that thing from afar. It’s the least-invasive—and probably least graceful-looking—way to make a paddle light switch smart, or turn your old coffee maker into a HomeKit device. The pictures even have one turning on an iMac! I’m very tempted to buy this if only to turn my vacuum cleaner into a HomeKit vacuum cleaner. Yeah yeah HomeBridge, I know, but I have a kid, I don’t have time to mess with finally figuring out HomeBridge. And anyway, I want a button pressing robot, so stop crapping on my good time! Ooh, maybe I’ll make my NES smart with it!