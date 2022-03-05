Viofo A119 V3 Dash Cam | $85 | Amazon



You’re driving down the street and all of the sudden the person in front of you jams on their breaks for no apparent reason. You look like you’re at fault and get stuck with the blame. Now you have proof that it’s not your fault to show the insurance company with the Viofo A119 V3 dashcam. This car insurance saver comes equipped with a 5mp IMX335 Sony Starvis sensor and an F1.6 7 G lens that allows you to record crystal clear video during the day and night. With a 2160p QHD+ resolution of 60/ 30 frames per second, catch every event and license plate with superb clarity. The advanced parking mode comes in handy when your vehicle is unattended. With three different solutions, keep an eye on your car for 15 seconds before an event and 30 seconds after it. Catch those sneaky thieves playing with your ride. The HDR function automatically balances the lighting over bright and dark areas to capture video in the nighttime. Take $35 off now and stay safe on the road.