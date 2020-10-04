Save 35% on Refurbished 2020 10.4” Samsung Galaxy A7 Tab – with a free 64GB microSD card

You want to get some new tech. But you’re environmentally conscious, want to lessen your carbon footprint and save a few bucks. Well, we at The Inventory scour the web for deals – and we have a deal for you! StackSocial has deal on a refurbished 2020 10.4” Wi-Fi Only Samsung Galaxy A7 Tab with 64GB microSD card: You can grab a refurbished Samsung Galaxy A7 tab for $200 – or 35% off from its normal price of $315.



Refurbished 2020 10.4” Wi-Fi Only Samsung Galaxy A7 Tab with 64GB microSD card | $200| StackSocial



This 10.4” tablet is a mid-range table with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and with quad speakers tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos support – perfect for a binge watch session of Reservation Dogs, Game of Thrones, Futurama or Spiderman: Enter the Spider-verse. eThe tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB – with a microSD card, which offers a ton of storage for your photos, videos, and other files. The 7,040mAh battery can last up to 13 hours of video playback and supports 15W fast charging. Bluetooth 5.0 capabilities allows you to easily transfer data to and from compatible devices – and quickly. Android 10 helps to deliver fluid and intuitive multi-touch navigation. And it comes with a free 64GB microSD card for extra space. Get some new tech in your life, save a few bucks and be environmentally sound. Don’t lose out.

