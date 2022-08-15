CosRx Advanced Snail Mucin Essence | $17 | 32% Off | Amazon

CosRx Advanced Snail All in One Cream | $21 | 16% Off | Amazon

The product that put CosRx on the map, their Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, is 32% off on Amazon right now—a total deal for this ultra-hydrating skincare step . This sticky, hydrating essence—more like a serum or lightweight moisturizer—delivers natural hydration in the form of snail mucin. Snail mucin is a cruelty-free ingredient that smooth s lines and soothes irritated skin, fading hyperpigmentation over time. For another layer of sticky snail goodness, CosRx’s snail mucin moisturizer is 16% off right now too. The gel cream formula sits light on the skin, but moisturizes deeply—so you can glow with the power of natural hyaluronic acid . Thanks, snails!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Essence for $17 at Amazon