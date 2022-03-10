Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard and Calendar | $19 | Amazon

Get yourself organized with a dry erase board and calendar, with included six fine—not great—tip markers in various colors and a large eraser that you’ll need if you’re right-handed. Left-handed people will of course just erase everything as they go because that’s the curse of being left-handed. Both boards are 17" x 12", and their magnetic backing means you don’t even have to affix them to your fridge—just slap ‘em on and you’re done. The markers are also magnetic, and their eraser caps mean after you inevitably lose the large hand erasers, you can just use the marker caps until you lose them, too. The whole kit is just $19 after the 32% markdown, so, you know, get a whiteboard or three while they’re cheap. Or I guess it’s get two or six, since it’s a 2-pack deal. You know what I mean.