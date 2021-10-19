Edifier TWS1 PRO Earbuds |$50 | Amazon

Edifier is fast becoming a quality and reliable brand. Today save 17 % on their TWS1 PRO Earbuds. Once connected by Bluetooth, pick which listening experience is right for you. Mono or Stereo mode and these work independently of each other. So you take one out or like to work with just one in that’s no problem. These will run for about forty-two hours total, twelve hours off of a single charge and an additional thirty with the charging case. I will say about Edifier, the packaging is beautiful and really nicely designed. They took that sensibility right to their products as well. The charging cases I’ve seen are just as sleek. These little buds are comfy but come with three different ear tips to make sure it’s a snug fit. The TWS1 Pro Earbuds are also sweat, water, and dust resistant to they were built for gym sessions and anything else you can throw at them.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in April 2021 and updated new information on 10/19/2021.