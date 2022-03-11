KTT Large Two-Room Tent | $238 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

You know how tents are always this awful, cramped affair and not at all glamorous? Well, what if you could get a tent that sleeps up to 10 people of average proportions, fits two full-size air mattresses, is almost 7 feet tall, and has two rooms? And what if that tent was only $238 after a $30 clip coupon at Amazon? I almost impulse-bought this when I saw it, but my wife stayed my hand. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pick it up! This tent is made with double-layer waterproof polyester, comes with a rain fly for the top, two iron tent awning poles so you can extend the shade in front, and looks like the kind of tent I would almost feel embarrassed about being in, it’s so nice.

This is no pop-up tent, as they really, really want to remind you in the product copy, so expect to have to put this thing together the way tents are meant to put together: slowly and while arguing with your spouse.