Lagunamoon Essential Oils Gift Set | $9 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



There are many uses for essential oils: Aromatherapy! Air freshening! Cleaning! Soothing-ness! Skin and hair treatments! And other phrases that could end with exclamation marks. So whatever the reason you or someone you know may be interested in beginning (or expanding) a collection, the Lagunamoon Essential Oils Gift Set is the way to go. It’s usually $13, but Amazon has it at $10 before you clip the coupon which takes it down to $9. (For some perspective, just one of these bottles can run you double digit prices at your local Whole Foods.) The set includes foundational oils like Lavender, Peppermint, and Eucalyptus, but also Orange, Lemongrass, and Tea Tree, which you may not normally have on hand.

I happen to use tea tree on my hair and occasional blemishes, lavender on my pillow to sleep, and cooling peppermint helps me during migraine attacks. (As much as I identify with the koala, I try to stay away from eucalyptus at home as it can be poisonous to cats.) That said: T hese are not medicinal. Please do not use them to heal something you should see a doctor for. But if you have simple, everyday uses in mind for these, or knows someone else who does, by all means: Treat yourselves.