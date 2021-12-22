Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack | $11 | Amazon

I’m honestly still bitter about the fact that Lego’s space set stuff died so that the Lego Star Wars stuff could live, but that doesn’t mean I can’t get excited about this Mandalorian Battle Pack—come on, I’m not a monster. Especially when it’s on sale. If you agree, head over to Amazon and pick up this Lego Star Wars set for $4 off, and get four little Mandalorians with laser guns, the cutest darned turret seat, and an adorable little speeder bike with lasers on it, too. The road you walk on will be paved in gold. It will always be summer, and you’ll never get cold. You’ll never get hungry, you’ll never get old and gray. Where are you going? Who cares, ‘cause this is The Way.