Anker Life Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds | $45 | Amazon



Not everyone loves over-ear headphones, which is why earbuds are perfect for some people. They’re small, comfortable, and easy to carry around too. These Anker Life Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds are down to $45 today, which is 25% off, and they’re incredible for the price. These earbuds have a bunch of features you’d not expect for the price, including AI-enhanced call clarity, excellent depth and range of sound for your music and podcasts, and up to 36 hours of battery life thanks to the charge carrying case. The Anker Life Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds are an excellent way to improve your journey to and from work, listen to your own music at home, or just vibe as you want without being disturbed by external noises.