Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum | $700 | Samsung

I don’t know if this is what all stick vacuums are like, but our Shark stick vacuum won’t stay upright when we’re not using it, and it drives me insane. Sure, we could probably put a hook on the wall for it—in fact, I might do that today, now that I’m thinking about it—but it sure would be nice if they had, I don’t know, already considered this problem? Well, if you’re not already committed to a stick vacuum, then consider what I’ve said here, then consider this Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum. It’s new, and it’s on sale for $200 off when you pre-order it right now . What’s more, if you buy it, you’ll get Samsung Care+ protection, which is basically their version of Apple Care, because Samsung has a version of everything Apple does, for better or worse.

This vacuum is battery-powered, which solves one of the worst things about old timey manual vacuum cleaners, and it has a stand to—get this—keep it upright ! Can you believe that? I can’t. What else does the stand do? What do you mean what else does it do? Isn’t that enough? Fine, okay, it also empties the dust bin for you, so you don’t have to do that so often. The Bespoke Jet also has a 5-layer, changeable HEPA filter, washable dustbin, and its lightweight design and flex tool means you can clean the hard-to-reach spots you usually ignore, like the top of large appliances or shelves. On the handheld part, a digital readout shows you how long it’s been running, its charging status, and provides messages reminding you to clean the filter or letting you know there’s debris stuck in the brush. Lastly, the Bespoke Jet can run for up to 120 minutes at a time on a single charge, and comes with a second battery so you can swap it out when the time comes and keep going.