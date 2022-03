Eufy RoboVac X8 | $400 | Amazon

Eufy is absolutely the best of the best when it comes to robot vacuums, and this one is even better than the earlier iterations. With twin turbine technology that offers even more suction and air flow than before, as well as laser navigation and A.I. mapping for the best coverage possible, your floors w ill be sparkling in no time. Check out Eufy’s other RoboVacs, like the 30C and the stick vacuum cleaner. Take $200 off the X8 today.