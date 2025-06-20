Save 20% on Genicook’s Microwave-Safe Stainless-Steel Food Container Set

Most of us grew up hearing that metal and microwaves don’t mix, but Genicook just proved that rule might not always apply. If you need a set of new dishes that can you store food away in as well as reheat then in the microwave, you've found them. And you can save some serious money while doing so.

The company’s new stainless-steel containers are built from premium, odor-resistant steel and paired with a tempered-glass lid that vents steam through a silicone plug, letting you reheat leftovers without switching dishes. They’re also oven-safe, dishwasher-safe, and tough enough to ride from freezer to lunch bag without staining, cracking, or leaching flavors.

What makes this set stand out is the everyday convenience. You prep dinner, snap on the leakproof lid, and stash the container in the fridge. When it’s time to eat, pop the vent and go straight into the microwave. The same design works in a conventional oven if you’d rather crisp up last night’s pasta. Once you’re done, everything goes in the dishwasher and comes out looking new.

Saving 20% off this set is a good way to upgrade your storage game, ditch flimsy plastic, and cut down on single-use lunch packaging in one swoop. Grab the deal while there's steady inventory left available.