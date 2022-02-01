20% Off Your First Purchase | Artonit | Promo Code 4ME



Looking for a way to cure the winter blues? Why not try some brand-new hues? Eh? Eh? But really, it’s definitely time you explored Artonit Cosmetics, where you can currently take 20% off your first purchase with promo code 4ME. The vegan makeup line from Houston features unique pigments formulated with vitamins and minerals to achieve the ideal shade of any color. Developed by renowned makeup artist Sergio Escalona, Artonit exclusively uses the highest-quality products available (they’re clearly listed on the packaging, too) and has even been certified as cruelty-free by PETA since for a decade. So if I didn’t lose you with those puns at the beginning of this blurb, just remember to use promo code 4ME to save money on your Valentine’s Day gift to yourself.