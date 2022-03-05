Duracare Garbage Disposal Cleaner and Deodorizer Tablets | $8 | Amazon | Promo Code 20V8JZRE



You are preparing the most wonderful spread in your kitchen and every time you walk past the sink you keep smelling this foul odor. You realize it’s the scraps from last week’s beautiful dish fermenting in your garbage disposal. The Durarcare garbage disposal cleaner and deodorizer tablets keep the memories of that dish pleasant. These tablets help by deep cleaning your culinary scraps out of your disposal. The powerful scrubbing action cuts right through the toughest grease and grime. With one tablet a month, your sink runs smoothly and efficiently with no oil or dirt buildup. The grease-fighting foam easily washes away all the crud with some hot running water. Take 20% off now and save your sink from the stink.