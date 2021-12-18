Nvidia Shield TV Pro | $180 | Amazon



Nvidia Shield TV Pro | $180 | BestBuy

Are you tired of the slow loading speeds and buffering while streaming? The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is here to save your time. Not only does this tv give you more time to watch your stuff, it blasts those streams to your tv at an excessive rate due to the new Nvidia Tegra X1+ chip. This chip enhances HD video in real-time to 4k using next-generation AI upscaling. With Dolby Vision/Atmos, the clarity has you living in your shows. the 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage will be all you need to cruise throw thousands of apps. Add more storage or a keyboard and mouse combo with the 2 USB ports on the side of this baby. the voice control option is great for a hands-free experience using Alexa or Google Assistant. Save $20 today and jump into the future of streaming.