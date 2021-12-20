Fire TV Stick 4K Max | $35 | Amazon



The newest model for Amazon’s premiere streaming toy is here . The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is much like the previous model, but now offers Wi-FI 6 support for much faster app loading. It also now supports live picture-in-picture. Tell Alexa to “ show the front door” and it will connect to your doorbell camera to confirm your Uber Eats is here. No wasted time as you stuff your face with chili dogs while watching Sonic the Hedgehog. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is $20 off right now. Perfect last-minute gift. Might get here just in time.