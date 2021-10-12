20% off Makeup Revolution X The Simpsons | Ulta | Use Code 971765



Halloween never really seemed to be here until my brother, and I binged a ton of episodes of Treehouse of Horror. Makeup Revolution teamed up with The Simpsons crew to create the perfect collection for the spooky season. Witches and Warlocks, now is your time to grab 20% off one of these adorable chilling items until October 23. Just use the code 971765 at checkout. There are ten items to pick from highlighter to lip masks to makeup brushes.

Advertisement

One of the centerpieces of this collab is the 30 pan ‘’Spooktacular’’ shadow palette. There is quite a color spectrum of mattes and metallics. This will undoubtedly serve a more adventurous makeup wearer well. While there are plenty of bright hues, there are a lot of neutrals, too, so this color story can carry you through the fall. And all the names of the shades are dedicated to all the ghoulish episodes. ‘Hocus-Croakus’ is a personal favorite.

G/O Media may get a commission New Collab! Makeup Revolution X The Simpsons Shadow Palette ''Spooktacular'' 30 Colors for Any Costume!

A range of matte and metallic brights and wearable tones no matter the season. Buy for $20 at Ulta Use the promo code 971765

The classic couch gag is one of the most iconic things about The Simpsons. This spacious cosmetic bag recreates the family as terrifying yet cute skeletons. You’ll need this bag for a night out on All Hallows’ Eve to carry all your macabre essentials.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Makeup Revolution X The Simpsons Couch Bag Store all your spooky essentials.

A spacious cosmetic bag for a witch on the go. Buy for $14 at Ulta Use the promo code 971765

Tie your new bewitching look together with one of this collection’s lip kits. There are three to pick from depending on what color vibes with your costume or look. Each kit includes a long wear lipgloss and a liquid lipstick. There are designed to be worn together or separately depending on how dramatic you’d like to look. Devil Flanders is a highly pigmented, devious blood-red, Donut Homer is a delicious bakery-inspired light brown, and Vampire Mr. Burns is a bite-worthy burgundy. All these are gorgeous, and you wouldn’t go wrong selecting either or all. Happy haunting!

G/O Media may get a commission Save $3 Makeup Revolution X The Simpsons Halloween Lip Kit Kits include a long wear lipgloss and liquid lipstick.

Each can be worn separately or together! Buy for $12 at Ulta Use the promo code 971765

Free shipping on all orders over $35.