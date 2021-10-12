20% off Makeup Revolution X The Simpsons | Ulta | Use Code 971765
Halloween never really seemed to be here until my brother, and I binged a ton of episodes of Treehouse of Horror. Makeup Revolution teamed up with The Simpsons crew to create the perfect collection for the spooky season. Witches and Warlocks, now is your time to grab 20% off one of these adorable chilling items until October 23. Just use the code 971765 at checkout. There are ten items to pick from highlighter to lip masks to makeup brushes.
One of the centerpieces of this collab is the 30 pan ‘’Spooktacular’’ shadow palette. There is quite a color spectrum of mattes and metallics. This will undoubtedly serve a more adventurous makeup wearer well. While there are plenty of bright hues, there are a lot of neutrals, too, so this color story can carry you through the fall. And all the names of the shades are dedicated to all the ghoulish episodes. ‘Hocus-Croakus’ is a personal favorite.
The classic couch gag is one of the most iconic things about The Simpsons. This spacious cosmetic bag recreates the family as terrifying yet cute skeletons. You’ll need this bag for a night out on All Hallows’ Eve to carry all your macabre essentials.
Tie your new bewitching look together with one of this collection’s lip kits. There are three to pick from depending on what color vibes with your costume or look. Each kit includes a long wear lipgloss and a liquid lipstick. There are designed to be worn together or separately depending on how dramatic you’d like to look. Devil Flanders is a highly pigmented, devious blood-red, Donut Homer is a delicious bakery-inspired light brown, and Vampire Mr. Burns is a bite-worthy burgundy. All these are gorgeous, and you wouldn’t go wrong selecting either or all. Happy haunting!
Free shipping on all orders over $35.