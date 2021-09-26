Atmotube PLUS Portable Outdoor & Indoor Air Quality Monitor | $80 | StackSocial

There is a lot of unseen microparticles floating around that can be detrimental to our health. Personally, I like to know exactly what I am dealing with. Air p ollution is everywhere no matter where we are. Indoors and outdoors it does not discriminate. With this portable air quality monitor you can keep yourself and the people around you safer. You can detect a wide range of VOCs (volatile organic compounds) to ensure where you can and should not spend a lot of time. The easy-to-use app that comes along with this air monitor will provide you with real-time data as well as advice on how to reduce exposure to polluted air. This compact monitor will also clue you in on atmospheric pressure, weather, and humidity. We all know not having frizzy hair is just as important as breathing clean air . You can clip this mini gadget almost anywhere, which is a huge plus. T ake a deep breath knowing you will be saving $20 today.