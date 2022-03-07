SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker | $81 | Bed, Bath & Beyond



I love seltzer, but with my noodle arms and lack of access to a c ar, it’s a whole thing to lug home cases of it from the store. And those big plastic bottles? Please. A scam, perpetrated by Big Flat Seltzer. What I’m getting at is, if I had something like the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker, this would probably stop being an issue for me. This particular model is down to $81 at Bed, Bath & Beyond, and I think it’s very thoughtful of them to use the “Beyond” label this way. The Terra includes an updated slim design in a matte finish, as well as a dishwasher-safe carbonating bottle and a compressed air cartridge to get you started. Bottles and cans are so las t season .