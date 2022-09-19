Xbox Core Wireless Controller – Carbon Black | $48 | Amazon

Xbox Core Wireless Controller – Robot White | $48 | Amazon

Xbox Core Wireless Controller – Pulse Red | $48 | Amazon

Xbox Core Wireless Controller – Shock Blue | $48 | Amazon

It puts a big smile on my face to see a return to the era when first-party controllers came in every color under the sun. Of the array of choices offered by Microsoft, you can get yourself an Xbox controller for $17 off in four different colors. The Carbon Black and Robot White are sleek as always, but if you want something that pops, consider the Pulse Red or the Shock Blue. You can grab one for just $48 . The new Xbox controller for the Series X is also one of the best out there so if you’re a PC gamer without an Xbox even ... Still something to maybe pick up.