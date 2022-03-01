Samsung Galaxy S22 | $700 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

The entry-level—if you can call it that—variant of Samsung’s Galaxy S line, the Galaxy S22, is currently $50 off, with another $100 off when you head to Amazon and clip the coupon on the Phantom White and Pink Gold variants of the normally-$850 handset.



The Galaxy S22 is, per our friend Florence Ion at Gizmodo, the best Android phone for most people. That distinction owes to its beautiful 6.1” screen, with its silken variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, as well as its great battery life and its 3-camera array, which boasts a 50MP wide-angle lens, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto with up to 3x zoom. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is handy, because you’ll need extra storage for those 8K videos you’ll be shooting. Adaptive color contrast purports to adjust the screen on the fly to accommodate bright sun or your bedroom at night, keeping the screen’s appearance consistent across all lighting conditions. Finally, it supports 25W charging for the impatient among you.

If the S22 isn’t your style, you can get a $100 Amazon gift card on any of the Galaxy S22 variants when you enter promo code 86BONBGJ6AUU at checkout anytime between now and March 13th, only note that it won’t apply when you clip the coupon for the version in this deal.