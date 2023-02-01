Save 15% on a Small But Powerful Geekom Mini PC

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Geekom Mini IT11 PC (Intel Core i5) | $425 | Amazon

Geekom Mini PC (Intel Core i7) | $510 | Amazon

Mini PCs are a fantastic way to get a full desktop experience while saving space on the actual top of your desk. Geekom has some good selections that are discounted at the moment . The Mini IT11 runs on an Intel Core i5 processor and comes in a minuscule 4.6" by 4.4" case, but don’t let that fool you. You’ll have no problem running the basics of your computational needs. If you are in need of something that packs a little more punch, the Mini IT11 is also available with the i7 processor. They’re each discounted by 15% off.

