15% Off Serene Evolution Portable White Noise Machines | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Sleep: It’s important, or so a doctor has been trying to tell me for the last 30 years. So there’s a high chance I pick up this Serene Evolution Portable White Noise Machine for 15% off with a coupon on Amazon . The machine offers 36 sound settings in several categories, and that includes all the hits (fans, crickets, and c ampfires, oh my). It runs on a rechargea ble battery or via the included USB . And as the name gives away, the Serene Evolution is portable. Take it with you on vacation! To your office ! On a bus! You can fall asleep all of those places, no problem, provided white nose (or brown, or pink, or oceans) is all you need. You can set it to run for 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 120 minutes, or really get nuts with it and leave it going all night.